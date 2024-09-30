Karanveer Mehra is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After months of daring stunts, adrenaline adventures and dangerous games; KKK has finally found its winner. Karanveer Mehra clinched the trophy from Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani. This season of KKK had some of the biggest names from the industry as contestants.

Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Ashish Mehrotra and more. Karanveer not only lifted the trophy but also won Rs 20 lakh and a swanky new car. In his interview post the finale, the actor revealed that he had anticipated he would win the show right from the beginning.

Karanveer on winning

"I thought I would win whenever I do the show. But when I reached the set, I realised every contestant had sworn to win. My confidence shook a little then, but as they say, 'Der lagi aane main lekin shukar hai ki aaye toh. (Took me a while to overcome the fear, but glad I did it)," Mehra told News18. While Karanveer might have defeated the two to lift the trophy, many on social media were quick to say how Gashmeer Mahajani deserved to win it more.

Netizens call Gashmeer real winner

Ever since the winner has been declared, Gashmeer has also been trending on social media. A section of social media users claimed that the actor deserved to win and is the real winner of the show. "Determination, Focus, Aim n Achieve!!! That's called the Grand Finale stunt n that's called the Champion @Gashmeer. Gashu just nailed the stunt and becomes Top 3 of #KKK14! No Drama, no Bakwaas, just pure Stunt! CONGRATS GASHU!! #GashmeerMahajani #KhatronKeKhiladi14," wrote a user.

"A real fighter, most loved Public and Audience's chosen one. A real winner of life. So so proud of your journey. Still trending," another user commented.