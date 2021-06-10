Khatron Ke Khiladi might not have premiered yet, but the contestants are already giving us a heavy dose of entertainment. After some laid-back pictures of Nikki Tamboli with Rahul Vaidya; Vishal Aditya Singh has dropped some viral content. The television heartthrob has shared a couple of mushy pictures with co-contestant Sana. The KKK team has also reacted to the pictures.

While sharing the pictures, Vishal wrote, "Aayat ki tarah". Sana Makbul wrote, "Haayein" and dropped fire emoji on the picture. Whereas, Nikki Tamboli said, "Love is in the air". A few days back, Vishal had shared some similar mushy pictures with Tamboli. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi boasts of some most powerful names as contestants. Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla are some of the contestants this season.

Sana has been a model, and part of several shows and films so far. However, there was a time when she was facing rejections from all over owing to a dog bite on her face. Talking about that face, Sana has said, "Rejections I have got because of my looks. A lot of rejections. Whether it was for ads, films, a lot of (them). People have said Sana, ye kya hogaya? (Sana, What happened?). Having said that, I was like okay cool. It is okay abhi hogaya (it's over), what can I do? More than anything if you accept how you are, nobody can beat that. She further told Timesnownews that now when she sees a dog, she changes her path.

On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh had a major showdown with girlfriend Madhurima Tuli on Bigg Boss. The two had a love-hate relationship which took a really ugly turn towards the end. Vishal had said in an interview that he wants to move on and away from those memories, before joining Khatron Ke Khiladi.