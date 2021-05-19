Vishal Aditya Singh might be the first person to be eliminated from this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. As per various reports, Vishal Aditya has been eliminated. Nikki Tamboli and Anusha Sen were in the danger zone with the actor. While Nikki Tamboli's stint in Bigg Boss has grabbed her a huge fan following, Anusha Sen remains the youngest contestant on the show this season. The eleventh season of the show is being shot in Cape Town.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Vishal, Anusha and Nikki landed in bottom performers after they failed to perform the task at par with others. And Vishal was eventually eliminated. Touted as one of the strongest contestants in KKK11, Vishal was expected to go a long way. His fans on social media have gone berserk ever since they got the news. Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen are the other contestants in the show this year.

Ever since they have all left for Cape Town, the contestants are giving us a sneak peek into their adventurous stay there. From sharing videos to photos, the celebs have bombarded social media with the snaps of their fun times there. Vishal Aditya's personal life became a hot topic of discussion after his stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about that phase, Vishal told TOI that after the show ended he didn't even go to meet his family. While the world was under lockdown, he purposely chose not to meet anyone and completely isolated. He shared that he was quite mentally disturbed by everything that was happening with him at that time. He used to question himself over why it was happening to him. But, he chose to fight his mental insecurities and questions and got better.