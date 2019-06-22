Host Rohit Shetty is returning with yet another new set of daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In fact, the makers of the stunt-based show are leaving no stone unturned to make the show more entertaining and engaging by getting on board some of the highly popular celebrities.

While several names have started floating around as probable participants, the latest addition in the list is Gautam Gulati.

Yes, the Bigg Boss 8 winner, who enjoys a massive fanbase, is likely to showcase some power pack stunts in the adventure reality show, ABP News reported. Gautam has been away from the screens since his Bollywood films Behen Hogi Teri (2017) and Azhar (2016).

Meanwhile, Naagin actress Adaa Khan has been approached by the makers of the adventure reality show. Also, Yuvraj Singh, who retired from International cricket recently, is likely to participate as well.

Television celebrities Krystle D'Souza and Karan Patel, who plays the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, had also confirmed being approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. However, he did mention that nothing was finalised until then.

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "They are yet to sign on the dotted line, but all the three celebrities (Yuvraj, Karan and Krystle) are in advanced talks for the show and the channel is keen to get them on board by next week."

Karishma Tanna, Kavita Kaushik of FIR fame, choreographer Dharmesh Yelende and comedian Balraj Sayal are likely to join as well.

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be shot in Bulgaria and the new team is expected to fly to the location soon.