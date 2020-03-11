Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is turning out to be an interesting one with all the contestants entertaining the audience with their fun on sets and of course the dangerous, daredevil stunts. Tejasswi Prakash is one of the contestants who is managing to hog a lot of attention owing to her funny banters with host Rohit Shetty.

Tejasswi recently accused Rohit of being biased towards her co-contestant Amruta Khanvilkar. Though she said it in fun, it soon turned ugly as the ace filmmaker lost his cool.

In the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit can be seen losing his calm on Tejasswi after she threw the accusation on him. She was heard saying, "Rohit sir ne Amruta ko advantage diya. Mere pair jall gaya hai issliye" (Rohit Shetty has given Amruta advantage as I can't perform better due to my leg being burnt because of the earlier task)."

This did not go down too well with Rohit, who then went on to say, "Mai yaha taxi mey baith kar nahi aaya hu, bahut mehnat ki hai yaha pahuchne ke liye. Stay in your limits. I can throw you out of the show".

Earlier, Tejasswi was upset with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host for helping her answer during a task and in another episode, she was really angry with him for putting her phone in the grinder.

Well, it remains to be seen if Rohit was pulling off a prank just like he does every time or did he actually get angry on the actress?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 latest episode:

In the latest episode, Shivin Narang had to be rushed to the hospital after he fell ill after performing the tear gas stunt. Adaa Khan had put up a brave act in the difficult stunt and gave a tough competition to all the four boys Dharmesh, Karan Patel, Shivin and Balraj Syal.