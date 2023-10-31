Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Offer Floral Tributes To Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary.

The Congress leaders offered floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal here.

Kharge took to X and said, "'As long as I have breath, my service will never stop and when I die, I can say that every drop of blood that is mine, every drop of blood will keep India alive,' Indira Gandhi."

"Humble tribute to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight, on her martyrdom day," he said.

Congress General secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "Our heartfelt tributes to Indira Gandhi ji, the Iron Lady of India, on her death anniversary. Let us never forget that 39 years ago on this day, she made the ultimate sacrifice for India's unity and integrity."

"Every single part of India, every community and every person felt the benefits of her tenure and her legacy on social welfare, national security and India's progress will stand the test of time for many generations to come," he said.

The Indian Youth Congress led by Srinivas BV and the Women Wing of Congress led by Netta D'Souza have organised blood donation camps on the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi in Delhi.

Paying tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he will always protect the India for which she sacrificed everything.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "My strength, my grandmother! I will always protect the India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart."

He also attached an over a minute long video of his tribute to his grandmother.

In the video, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad can be seen crying at the funeral of his grandmother.

In the video he is seen standing alongside his father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

In the voiceover for the video, Rahul Gandhi said, "I had essentially two mothers. One super mother, which was my grand mother. For me it was like losing my mother."

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31 by two of her own bodyguards in 1984 after five months of military action at the Golden Temple as part of 'Operation Blue Star'.

She served as the Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was born on November 19, 1917 in Allahabad. She was the only child of the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

