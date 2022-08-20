Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday paid tributes to their late father Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary at the Veer Bhumi here.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said: "Papa you are with me every time in my heart, I will always try to fullfill the dreams for the nation you have cherished."

Meanwhile, the Congress party on its Twitter handle, posted: "We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the 'architect of 21st century India', it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy."

To mark the occasion, the Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a programme at the Talkatora Stadium to highlight the works of the late Prime Minister.

IYC President Srinivas B.V. said: "Rajiv Gandhi was the architect of modern India, who worked towards making a strong and self-reliant India. The country is still reaping the benefits of his vision. It was his foresight that has put India in the ranks of strong, modern nations."

The party's youth wing called Rajiv Gandhi the "father of information technology and telecommunication revolution".