Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to host a significant dinner for Members of Parliament (MPs) from the INDIA bloc on Monday. This event comes at a time when tensions are high over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and allegations of widespread electoral fraud. The dinner, scheduled at the Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, is expected to bring together key opposition leaders as they strategize to present a united front against perceived electoral manipulation.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, has been vocal in its criticism of the electoral roll revision in Bihar. They allege it is part of a broader strategy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission to manipulate election outcomes. This sentiment was echoed in a recent meeting at the residence of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, where opposition leaders pledged to combat what they termed the "vote chori" model.

The meeting saw participation from leaders across 25 parties, including prominent figures like Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar of NCP-SP, Mehbooba Mufti of PDP, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Akhilesh Yadav of SP, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, and others. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi presented what he described as explosive evidence of a "huge criminal fraud" in the electoral process, alleging deep collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Opposition's United Front Against Alleged Manipulation

"A united front against electoral manipulation! We are committed to protecting democracy and will save it from being destroyed at all costs," Congress posted on X, reflecting the party's resolve to address these issues. At a press conference, Gandhi unveiled what he called evidence of electoral fraud, further intensifying the opposition's campaign against the alleged collusion.

In a related development, the INDIA bloc is planning a march from the Parliament House Complex to the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi on the same day as the dinner. This march, led by Rahul Gandhi, aims to highlight the opposition's grievances and demand accountability from the Election Commission. The MPs will walk the one-kilometer distance to the ECI office, where they have sought a meeting with the Election Commissioners.

The opposition's concerns are not limited to Bihar. Rahul Gandhi has pointed to instances of alleged voter suppression and manipulation in various parts of the country, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and others. He has demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner respond to these allegations and explain why no action has been taken despite repeated complaints and substantiated findings.

The Congress has also launched a campaign urging people to register their opposition to the alleged "vote chori" through a dedicated web page. This portal allows individuals to download evidence, demand accountability from the Election Commission, and express support for digital voter rolls. The campaign has garnered significant attention, with several Congress leaders and supporters sharing their certificates of opposition on social media.

The allegations of electoral fraud have sparked a heated debate across the political spectrum. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims, likening them to a script penned by iconic Bollywood duo Salim-Javed. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also dismissed the allegations, stating that neither Gandhi's party nor its workers believe in his claims.

Despite the skepticism from some quarters, the INDIA bloc remains resolute in its efforts to address what it perceives as a threat to democracy. The bloc's leaders have vowed to fight against the SIR and the alleged "vote chori" model, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

