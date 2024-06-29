Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday extended his condolences following the tragic death of five Indian Army soldiers during a tank exercise in Ladakh.

In a post on X, Kharge expressed his distress over the incident, stating: "Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh."

Kharge also conveyed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers: "Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy."

He went on to write: "In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers."

On Friday, five soldiers lost their lives during a tank warfare exercise in the Ladakh region when the Shyok river, through which the tanks were passing, got flooded due to a sudden increase in the water levels because of a cloud burst in the higher reaches.

Despite the rescue team's efforts, the mission did not succeed due to the high current and water levels, leading to the death of the five personnel.

With inputs from IANS