Three people were killed and seven trapped under snow after an avalanche hit Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The incident took place at Khardung La pass which is 26 kilometres away from Leh. According to police, an SUV carrying civilians was buried under the snow after the avalanche.

The Army, Kashmir police and Disaster Management Force are conducting rescue operations at the site.

"Rescue operation launched after civilians got buried under snow. It is believed that they were digging snow at Khardung La in Leh. Digging triggered a snow slide and civilians got buried. We are fearing that the civilians are trapped," said Deputy Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa, reported The Indian Express.

A high alert for avalanche was sounded by the administration on Thursday following adverse weather advisory by the India Meteorological Department (Met) department.

