There is no doubt Sanjay Dutt gives a whole new dimension to his characters. Interestingly, some of his most memorable performances are as antagonists. Be it, Khal Nayak, be it Rocky from Rocky, be it Kancha Cheena from Agneepath, be it Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat, or Adheera from KGF2, the actor has nailed it all with his strong screen presence.

Ever since the release of the Shamshera teaser, fans can't keep calm about the actor's power-packed character. He will be seen as a brutal cop who will lock horns with a dacoit leader played by Ranbir Kapoor.

Well, the teaser has been giving fans a KGF-dejavu moment with Ranbir's character and image reminding us of Yash. Set in the fictitious city of Kaza, the period thriller revolves around a warrior tribe, who are enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh ( played by Sanjay Dutt). A slave fights for his survival, for his tribe, for their freedom and dignity, he then emerges as a legend.

Sanjay Dutt's Adheera from KGF 2 has given a new dimension to antagonists in Indian cinema. However, this is not the first time, the actor is always the most loved villain in Bollywood. Be it the handsome Khal Nayak or Rocky, the terrifying Billa in Musafir or Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat, the suave Raghu in Vaastav: The Reality and the ruthless Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, Sanjay excels in style. There is no doubt if there is an antagonist universe, Sanjay would be the hero. He is recently seen as Kaka Kanha in Akshay Kumar's epic drama Samrat Prithviraj.

Other than Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt's exciting lineups have, Ghudchadi, and Baap. Apart from that, there are a lot of other projects that he is working on which has not been announced yet.