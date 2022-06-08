Akshay Kumar – Manushi Chillar's Samrat Prithviraj has not managed to create as big a buzz as was expected. The film opened well but has not been able to keep the footfalls coming. There have been several controversies around the film too. Amid all this, there have been reports of the massive difference between the fee the lead pair of the film was paid.

Fee difference

Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Samrat Prithviraj, took home an exorbitant Rs. 60 crore for the role. The film also marks one of the biggest and costliest films of Akshay's career. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar, who plays the lead role – Sanyogita, took home Rs 1 crore for the part, says a GQ report. Though compared to what many newcomers and debutants take home, the fee looks mammoth. But, in comparison to Akshay Kumar, it is just peanuts.

Sanjay Dutt, who plays a supporting role in the film, took home Rs 5 crore. Sonu Sood is said to have taken home Rs 3 crore for his role in the film. Manav Vij, who plays the antagonist, took home just Rs 10 lakh, says the report. However, it needs to be established that Manav is still trying to find his feet and make a place for himself in the industry.

Mixed reviews

The film has received mixed reviews so far. While many are loving the film, many have been left unimpressed. Some of the glaring errors in the film have also taken over the internet.