After Dabba Cartel and Adolescence, Netflix is on a hit churning spree! The OTT platform's gem of a show – Khakee – is back with the second part of its franchise. After the 'Bihar Chapter', 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers, the series takes you into the politics and crimes of Kolkata.

The show boasts of some of the biggest names of the Bengali film industry like – Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik. It also has Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty, Shraddha Das playing pivotal roles.

A day after the release, social media has been going gaga and dropping rave reviews for the reviews. Let's take a look at some of them.

Review pour in

"Ritwik Bhowmik & Aadil Zafar Khan: The Talent #Bollywood should back. Both exceptionally brilliant in #KhakeeTheBengalChapter," wrote a user.

"Those who haven't seen CPIM's 34 year Jungle Raj, should watch the #KhakeeTheBengalChapter. It has exposed its Corruption, Party Tantra & Genocides to Today's Generation!" another user commented.

"#KhakeeTheBengalChapter Kabhi kabhi @NetflixIndia bohot meherbaan ho jata hai, back to back good shows," read a comment.

"Just now finished watching the #KhakeeTheBengalChapter words are falling short to describe how much i loved it. Mind-blowing performances from @SaswataTweets @ritwikbhowmikk @AadilKhanitis and the epic battle @jeet30 vs my fav @prosenjitbumba outstanding work by @neerajpofficial," another person commented.

Audience going gaga

"Two episodes down for #KhakeeTheBengalChapter and it's Saswata Chatterjee who's the scene stealer. This man never got his due in his almost 30 years of acting career," a fan wrote.

"Just finished #KhakeeTheBengalChapter! My god. What a Gritty, Engaging, Thrilling experience! It's a lifetime experience to see our own @jeet30 da like this man. He just nailed it as IPS ARJUN MAITRA. Such a calm, compose, Swag with brain character. It's so difficult to pull off," wrote another fan.

"Just completed #KhakeeTheBengalChapter on @NetflixIndia It's so intriguing @neerajpofficialnever disappoints" and "Man of the match - @jeet30. U just loved his AURA throughout the show. His screen presence, Body language, Swag, Heroism is different level but very convincing. JEET silence speak a lot. If you're a Neeraj Pandey Thriller fan. Go ahead. I'll love it. #KhakeeTheBengalChapter" were some more comments on the series.