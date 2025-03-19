One of the most captivating series – The Khakee franchise – is all set to be back on the OTT platform. After 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', the series will now immerse you into the political world of Kolkata with its Bengal chapter. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers, the next project in the franchise is all set to hit the OTT platform.

When and where to watch

The series is all set to release on OTT giant Netflix. This time the show would feature police and politicians hustling in its 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'. The series that comes from a solid franchise will be available for streaming from March, 20 onwards.

Stellar star cast

The show has some of the biggest names of the Bengali film industry. Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty, Shraddha Das are all playing pivotal roles in the series.

What the Netflix India series head said

"We witnessed India's deep love for thrilling cop dramas with Khakee: The Bihar Chapter garnering a massive fan following. Khakee is one of our most loved franchises and building on its phenomenal success, we're excited to share with fans that we are raising the stakes even higher with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter," Netflix India's series head said.

She added, "From a sharp storyline set in the culturally rich state, to an exceptional cast that brings alive this powerful narrative - the new season of Khakee is a treat to watch. This is our third title with master storyteller Neeraj Pandey and he has taken the action genre to a defining level along with directors Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray."