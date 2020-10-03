Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's much-awaited Khaali Peeli is finally here. The fresh pairing and peppy song numbers had already created a fan following. And with the latest reviews coming in, it seems critics have also given it a thumbs up. Though there have been a few negative reviews too, but the majority seems to have enjoyed the movie.

Anupama Chopra: The film tries to blend uncomfortable elements like this with Fast & Furious-style car chases and romance. Maqbool attempts to liven up the storytelling by jumping back and forth in time – so within the first fifteen minutes, the narrative goes back 10 years, then 35 minutes and then we're back in present time.

News18 went with 3 stars out of 5: Khaali Peeli is an entertainment package with satisfactory dose of action, comedy and drama. Thematically, it revisits 'masala' Bollywood crowd pullers and even tries to carve a new space.

HT: Khaali Peeli is a concoction that can only be brewed in the belly of Bollywood. With one chase sequence following on the tails of another, director Maqbool Khan ensures not a single moment is without its adrenaline dialled up to an 11.

Indian Express went with 2 stars out of 5: Khaali Peeli does an adequate job of assembling the ingredients, and when it remembers to stay light on its feet, it's fun, but slackens in other parts.

TOI also went with 3 stars out of 5: Ishaan shines bright in this ode to the masala movies of Bollywood

NDTV went with 1.5 stars out of 5: The energy that you expect from a film featuring a youthful lead pair does not acquire any sort of consistency given the unevenness of the screenplay. It flits back and forth in time, sometimes by years, at other by hours and minutes, and delivers a bumpy ride.

Mumbai Mirror went with 2.5 stars out of 5: Director Maqbool Khan assembles this film with jumpy flashback sequences hoping to serve some sizzle into the proceedings. But lack of dramatic turns or twists ensures the story drives through to the climax without a spark of surprise.