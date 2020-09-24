After Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi and others, the next Bollywood movie to release on OTT platform is Khaali Peeli. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey, the movie is scheduled to release on October 2 on ZeePlex.

Sharing the news of the film's release date, both Ishaan and Ananya shared posters from the movie on their respective social media pages. "Apan bhi ready hai aur apni kaali peeli bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride Khaali Peeli October 2 ko, sirf ZeePlex par," wrote Ishaan. Ananya, on the other hand, wrote, "Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka October 2 ko! Aareli hai."

The teaser of the movie, which was released a few days ago, has received an overwhelming response from audience. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik.

Ahead of the movie's digital release, check out the net worth of the lead stars.

Ishaan Khatter: Shahid Kapoor's half-brother is one of the most sought after actors of recent times. His first commercial movie Dhadak went on to become a big box office hit and since then there was no looking back. His terrific acting skills earned him not just multiple awards but also massive fan following. According to a few reports, Ishaan's net worth is about Rs 2 crores. Majority of his earnings come from movies and brand endorsements.

Ananya Pandey: Ananya marked her debut with Student Of The Year 2 (2019). Although quite new as an actress, Ananya has proved her mettle with stupendous performance. She is immensely popular on social media with over 14 million followers on Instagram. Such is her popularity that she is the youngest brand ambassador of India's biggest cosmetic brand Lakme. As per a few reports, the actress' net worth is Rs 22 crores approximately, which is calculated based on her movie and brand endorsement deals. Actor Chunky Pandey's daughter apparently charges around Rs 2crores per film.