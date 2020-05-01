The KGF 2 team has been working day and night to make sure they deliver larger than life cinematic experience to the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the movie release. It was recently reported that Rocking Star Yash starrer will release in theatres in October this year.

And while the shooting of KGF 2 has came to a halt owing to the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Movies have treated their fans with an action packed video of KGF Chapter 1 featuring Yash that will surely leave you jaw-dropped.

The video is about a narration of a particular scene wherein Yash barges into a club consisting of atleast 20 heavily armed goons inside who are ready to strike. Yash aka Rocky Bhai enters into the club in his inimitable style mouthing a dialogue, 'May I Come In?'

Those who have seen KGF Chapter would be familiar with this epic scene from the movie, wouldn't mind watching it on a loop.

KGF - An unexpected cinematic phenomenon

There probably must've been no one who could've imagined that a Kannada film like KGF Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash would become such a big hit across the country. Fans are now eagerly waiting for KGF 2, which will unfold the rise and fall of Rocky after separating Garuda's head from his body in Chapter 1. KGF 2 Hindi version has also topped the list of most awaited Hindi films of 2020.

There have been a lot of theories about KGF 2 and how the story will unfold in the sequel. And if fan theories are anything to go by, Rocky may die at the conclusion.

And since the buzz around KGF 2 after the success of KGF 1 is tremendous, there's a possibility that KGF 2 might outperform KGF 1 and become the highest grossing movie in Sandalwood.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama/action film is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

Watch the video here: