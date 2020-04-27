Tamannaah Bhatia, who is in the news after challenging a pillow challenging on social media sites, seems to have bagged a biggie.The multilingual actress has been approached for a film starring none other than Rocking Star Yash.

Kannada media is abuzz with the rumours of Yash utilising the lockdown break to listen to stories. He has heard a lot of scripts in the last couple of months and has finally locked in a script.

The pre-production works are on silently and the producer has now offered the movie to Tamannaah Bhatia. She is yet to approve the project. However, it is not clear whether she has heard the story and waiting to strike the deal once the lockdown is lifted. Other details about the rumoured project are under wraps.

KGF Connection

Tamannaah had worked with Yash in KGF: Chapter 1 where she had done a special song titled 'Joke nanu Balliya Minchu' in the Kannada version of the film. The number had met with good response from the audience and the fans of both the stars have expressed their wish to see her sharing screen space with him in a full-fledged role.

Currently, Tamannaah has a few movies in her kitty that includes Gopichand-starrer Seetimaarr.

KGF: Chapter 2

Rocking Star Yash has been working on KGF: Chapter 2 for over a year now. The shooting has almost completed. The makers of the movie have already announced that the multilingual flick will be out on 23 October to coincide with the Dasara festival.

With the lockdown across the country due to Coronavirus aka Covid-19, majority of activities related to the film industry has come to a standstill. So, the release date of many movies are likely to be changed. It has to be seen whether KGF: Chapter 2 will stick to the said date for release.