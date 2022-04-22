The makers of the KGF series, Hombale Films have announced that their next venture will be directed by Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara. However, the details of the cast and crew are under wraps. "Some true stories deserve to be told and told right. We at Hombale Films are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have," the production house tweeted.

Interestingly, director Sudha after the success of Soorarai Pottru revealed in an interview that she will be teaming up again with actor Suriya for a biography. With the production agency revealing it as a true story, speculations are rife that the film will have Suriya as the lead. Meanwhile, music director GV Prakash in a recent Twitter live session announced that he will be composing music for Sudha's next.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 continues to break records at the box office. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the dark thriller has grossed 700 crores worldwide in just seven days. The second installment of the KGF series narrates the rule of Rocky Bhai who takes over the Kolar goldfields and how he retains his supremacy against enemies and government officials.

Meanwhile, actor Yash posted a thank you video for his fans across the globe. He began the video by narrating the story of a young boy who believed in his dreams. "I'm like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day. I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still, I would want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are overwhelmed and we wanted to give you all a great cinematic experience I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it." He signed off the post by saying, "Your heart is my den."

The film also became the highest-rated film on IMDb with a rating of 9.6/10. Almost 46,000 users rated the film with 87.5 percent giving it a 10 star. The film has overtaken RRR, Jai Bhim, and Anbe Sivam to gain the top spot.