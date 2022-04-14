Salman Khan's 'why Hindi films don't work in the South' created a roar across the country. Many actors have started responding to the remark and the latest to join the list is Rocky Bhai Yash.

KGF Chapter 2 is one of India's most iconic releases. The film is going massive across the country. Out of 9,500 screens in India, the Prashanth Neel directorial is releasing on 6,000 screens. With a four day weekend ahead, the film is all set to make records and it has opened to positive reviews from the audience. The film is releasing globally on over 10,000 screens. The worldwide collection of KGF 2 on the first day is predicted to be over Rs 110 crore.

Meanwhile, Yash revealed some of the considerably unknown enigmas on the working of KGF in the north belt apart from the south belt. While the rest of the world is wondering how KGF made it big as a Pan India film, Yash finally responds to the much-discussed question of why Hindi films don't work in the South market.

"The Hindi filmmakers should see other aspects apart from just releasing the film in the South. It is important to know who you are collaborating with. The way we collaborated with Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment in North is one of the reasons why the film is a big success. Similarly, they need to collaborate with good production houses in the South - who can sell the movie the way Excel has done for the KGF franchise. I would like to see that situation where film releases pan India and I hope that happens soon," the actor opined.

KGF 2 is a craze in North India. In Mumbai, fans erected a 100 feet cutout of Rocky Bhai to celebrate the release of the film.