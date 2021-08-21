In a big development in the Indian film industry, Zee Group has acquired the satellite rights of KGF Chapter 2. Touted to be the most anticipated Indian film of the year, KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF. According to unofficial reports, the deal has been fixed for a whopping Rs 100 crore, and it is touted to be the highest amount an Indian movie has acquired in a satellite right deal.

Zee Group to premiere KGF Chapter 2 in South India

It should be noted that the satellite right sale is only applicable to South India, which means the Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu versions of KGF Chapter 2 will be screened in Zee channels as per their convenience.

"We are thrilled to bring the most anticipated movie in the country to every screen in the South through the TV acquisition rights of KGF Chapter 2 in all 4 Southern languages. This is yet another firm step we have taken as a brand to keep our promise to the audience and provide the best of entertainment in the comfort and safety of their homes. With this association, we are glad to present our viewers with quality content that is larger-than-life and appeals to diverse audiences across the world and enhancing our connect with them. We are certain that KGF-2 will shatter all records and create history in TV ratings and will add another feather in the cap for ZEE channels in the south region," said Siju Prabhakaran, Cluster Head – South, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films also shared his excitement and revealed that an association with Zee Group could help KGF Chapter 2 reach a wider audience.

Yash who plays the lead role in KGF Chapter 2 said, "KGF 2 holds a very special place in my heart. My director Prashant Neel, producer Vijay Kirgandur and I have a vision that has been very different and approachable, and we are grateful that the audiences believe in the work we believe in. The love and support from the audiences have been immense and I am glad that the film from the region I hail from has managed to bring oneness amongst our audiences pan India. I am elated to associate with ZEE's South cluster of channels who have been entertaining Indian audiences since its inception."

KGF Chapter 2: The return of Rocky Bhai

KGF Chapter 1, directed by Prashant Neil was a huge hit, and it made Yash a Pan-Indian star. The second part of KGF is special by all means, as Yash currently enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation. In this film, Yash will be seen in the role of Rocky Bhai, and he will be locking horns with Adheera, the lead antagonist played by Sanjay Dutt. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is also playing a crucial role in KGF Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 2 was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on July 19. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the makers have indefinitely postponed the release of the flick.