In KGF: Chapter 2, Nora Fatehi will be doing what Mouni Roy had done in its first instalment. Well, the hot actress will be reportedly doing a special song in the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer upcoming flick.

Mouni Roy's Special Number in KGF 1

In the first instalment, Mouni Roy had moved her hips for 'Gali Gali' song from Tridev. Whereas in its sequel, Nora Fatehi will reportedly shake her body for 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' song, a recreated version of classic film Sholay.

There are reports which claim that she has been approached and the deal has been struck. However, there is no confirmation from neither the actress nor the makers of the film.

In the South Indian version of KGF 1, Tamannaah Bhatia had danced for the special number.

Will KGF 2 Release Delay Again?

The Yash-starrer was originally scheduled for release in October 2020. Since the shooting got delayed due to Covid-19, the makers decided to postpone the release. It was announced that the film will hit the screens on 17 July.

Now, the lockdown and curfews have been imposed in many parts of the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the release might be rescheduled again.

KGF: Chapter 1

The first instalment was released in December 2018. The film had hit the screens in four languages – Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Upon release, the Prashanth Neel-directorial was received well by the audience across the country.

KGF 2 is much bigger in terms of cast. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the notable inclusion. He will be playing the antagonist Adheera's character. Raveena Tandon has been signed to enact the character of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India in the 80s.

Srinidhi Shetty will be seen as the female lead, Ananth Nag as the narrator, while Malavika Avinash enacts the role of a journalist and TV anchor. Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, TV Nagabharana and others are part of the cast.