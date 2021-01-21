Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 trailer has become the most-viewed trailer in India. It has got an astounding 158 million (15+ crore) views in a matter of two weeks. This clearly shows the craze around the multilingual movie and the industry is hoping that this film would be one of the biggest money spinners of 2021.

Next only to RRR and Acharya

The latest buzz around the movie is that the Telugu distributors are getting active again in the business and now seeing KGF 2 as a safe bet, considering the positive vibes created by the teaser. "The distribution rights of key regions are in demand. Telugu distributors have faith on the project. After SS Rajamouli's RRR and Chiranjeevi's Acharya, this is the most-expected movie in the Telugu speaking states. So, some of them have offered big amount to the makers," a source from the industry tells IBT.

In addition to it, the success of Vijay's Master and Sankranthi releases are seen as the signs of film business returning to normalcy.

The first instalment in the KGF franchise had grossed over Rs 20 crore in Andhra and Telangana. The popularity of the sequel has increased manifold. "Hence, we don't be surprised if the rights this time are sold for double the price compared to the first instalment," adds the source.

Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram is the main distributor of KGF: Chapter 2.

Delayed Release

Meanwhile, the team is working on the post-production works of the Yash-starrer. The film was originally scheduled for release on 23 October 2020. The release got delayed to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The makers are now said to be planning to release KGF: Chapter 2 in the month of August.

With Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast, the crime thriller has got bigger and better.The movie tells the story of rise and fall of Rocky Bhai.