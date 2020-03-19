The KGF 2 team has been working day and night to make sure they deliver larger than life cinematic experience to the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the movie release. It was recently reported that Rocking Star Yash starrer will release in theatres in October this year. The news further escalated the curiosity among the audience and on top of that, it is now being learnt that the makers of KGF 2 including Yash are having sleepless nights to cut the film's teaser to make it more thrilling and impactful.

"During post-production, while the trailer for KGF 1 was being edited, the whole team including Yash worked for over 48 hours straight to make it as thrilling and impactful as it did. And now, the stakes are higher than ever with KGF chapter 2. The team is working on cutting the teaser for the movie and the sleepless nights are back," a source close to Yash was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

There probably must've been no one who could've imagined that a Kannada film like KGF Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash would become such a big hit across the country. Fans are now eagerly waiting for KGF 2, which will unfold the rise and fall of Rocky after separating Garuda's head from his body in Chapter 1. And while the excitement is already sky high, fans have got yet another reason to rejoice as KGF 2 Hindi version has now topped the list of most awaited Hindi films of 2020.

There have been a lot of theories about KGF 2 and how the story will unfold in the sequel. And if fan theories are anything to go by, Rocky may die at the conclusion.

And since the buzz around KGF 2 after the success of KGF 1 is tremendous, there's a possibility that KGF 2 might outperform KGF 1 and become the highest grossing movie in Sandalwood.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama/action film is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain.