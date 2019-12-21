Rocking Star Yash is in huge demand. Following the success of KGF: Chapter 1, the Kannada actor is getting a lot of offers from filmmakers across the country. Now, he has revealed that he would like to work with Shankar, who is busy with Kamal Haasan's mega-budget movie Indian, over veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

At an awards event in Chennai recently, Yash was asked to choose a director between Shankar and Mani Ratnam with whom he prefers to work if given a choice. His instant response was Shankar.

Explaining the reason behind his choice, Yash said, "I like Mani Ratnam sir as well. I have seen a lot of his work and enjoyed it, but I like larger-than-life films. I have met Shankar sir a couple of times. I think we really gel well,"

On asking whether he has received any offer from Shankar, Yash said, "Nothing as of now. As a person I like him. I like his works which have inspired me,"

The 33-year old was recently honoured in Chennai by a website and the actor thanked the Tamil audience for showering love on KGF: Chapter 1. At the awards event, the Rocking Star stated that he was attending it to show his gratitude for the Kollywood audience for their encouraging words about his ambitious project.

Yash was honoured with the Sensation of South Indian Cinema Gold Medal award. At the event, he got the opportunity to meet his friends from other film industries. The pictures of Rocky Bhai bumping into Tollywood star Ram Charan and Mollywood star Nivin Pauly had gone viral.

While Ram Charan won the People's Entertainer Par Excellence – Telugu, Pauly bagged the Best Actor in Lead Role for Moothon - Malayalam.

Coming back to Yash, the Rocking Star is working on the second instalment of KGF. The Prashanth Neel-directorial movie will be out in July 2020.

Meanwhile, the first look poster from KGF: Chapter 2 will be unveiled at 5.45 pm on Saturday, 21 December, to coincide with first anniversary celebration of the first instalment.