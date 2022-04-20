The KGF 2 fever doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. And Raveena Tandon sharing a video of the audience throwing coins during the screening is a testament to that. The entire cast and crew are basking in the success of the film that has breached borders and languages to be one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDB.

Raveena's video

Sharing a video of jubilant fans throwing coins after the screening, Raveena wrote, "After a long time seeing coins flying on to the screen! #flashingsilver ! Bts- #kgf2 last day , last shot! And it's a rage .... Thank you for the love. #sweetmememories @prashanthneel @bhuvanphotography #kirtan #ramikasen #ghuskemaarenge." Tandon also shared BTS glimpses from the film's shoot.

Social media goes berserk

"That post-credit scene gave goosebumps," said one user. "Raveena Tandon is the star of this," wrote another user. "Why weren't you there earlier," asked another netizen. KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash and his rise as the king of gold mine. Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt have rippled storm with their phenomenal performance in the film.

Yash on south cinema's relatability

Recently, Yash was asked a question on southern film and their relatability to the Hindi cinema watchers. Reacting to it, Yash had said, "I don't understand how it shall not be relatable. My question is- relatable to whom? and how many? Is this something relatable to the small town people? Or the masses? Or people who are going through a lot of difficulties in daily life? All of our movies (previous movies) were relatable enough. Most of the time in our movies, we try to consolidate the whole thing and put a situation where someone has to achieve something to meet the purpose," Metrosaga quoted Yash as saying.