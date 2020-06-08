There's no doubt that Rocking Yash starrer KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated movies in the industry. After the massive success of KGF Chapter 1, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second installment, KGF 2 which is set to release in theatres on October 23 this year. And director Prashanth Neel is pretty confident that KGF 2 will be a bigger hit than KGF Chapter 1, a source close to the director was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

With KGF Chapter 1 success, Yash garnered a Pan-India fan following for his brilliant performance, high octane action sequences and his rugged looks. To get a wider reach especially in the Hindi circuit, the makers of KGF 2 have roped in Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

While Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen, a character rumoured to be modelled on former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the antagonist Adheera in the film.

There was a lot of buzz around a fist fight between Sanjay Dutt and Yash. It was reported that the two are bulking up to enthrall the audience with their chiselled bodies on screen. However, director Prashanth Neel has apparently decided to chop off some parts of the particular fight sequence.

"Prashanth is now planning to reduce the scenes involving Sanjay Dutt, whose portion of the film is important. Two big action episodes were planned with him, but now the director wants to make it just one," the source said.

Post-production work of KGF 2 completed

Prashanth has recently completed the post-production work of KGF 2 and is pretty happy with the results. While the film is already up for a October release, the makers may postponed the release of their much-awaited film due to the lockdown situation.

There probably must've been no one who could've imagined that a Kannada film like KGF Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash would become such a big hit across the country. Fans are now eagerly waiting for KGF 2, which will unfold the rise and fall of Rocky after separating Garuda's head from his body in Chapter 1.