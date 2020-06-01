Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to share one of the most heart touching videos to mark late mother Nargis' birth anniversary.

Reliving some of the most significant moments, the actor shared some of the photographs of his mother and his family from the archives while wishing her on her birth anniversary.

The video that Sanjay Dutt posted had the caption: "Happy Birthday Ma, miss you❤️"

The montage of photos did not only capture the beautiful late actress' most soul-stirring moments but also completely captured all our hearts. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure and the photographs go to show just that.

Nargis is surely the most invaluable treasure whose memories are a joy to behold which warms the actor's heart and leads him through. The video is an ode to her being the best actress, best mother, best wife and all the ways we have known her.