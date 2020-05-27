Sanjay Dutt has been working in the film industry for over 40 years now. The actor has witnessed the way the industry has transformed and also how the digital space has taken over where working has become more efficient.

Sanjay Dutt in a recent interview spoke about how the industry has become more professional in terms of work and how people have become more co-operative which was not the case earlier. The actor further shared how in a duration of four decades, the industry has changed a lot and the work avenues have opened up with an entry on digital platforms. Dutt ended by saying that it's a great time to become an actor.

With an experience of over four decades, it's always amazing to see how the industry has changed in a positive way. The actor has aced every role of a patriarchal figure, quintessential hero, an antagonist, an action hero and has made everyone laugh with his array of successful films. Dutt knows how to add life to his characters with his hard work and dedication.

Some of his most celebrated movies include Munna Bhai M.B.B.S which still entertains the audiences and in the lockdown, the period was used the most to spread positive messages all across. It's great to see how his characters always make an unbreakable connection with the audiences.

Sanjay Dutt has a great line up of projects such as Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, Sadak 2 marking his reunion with Mahesh Bhatt, Shamshera ahead. And, we will be seeing him in the South Indian cinema with K.G.F Chapter 2.