Prashanth Neel has been under attack from a section of Sandalwood cine-goers after the rumours of him collaborating with Junior NTR surfaced online. He was criticised for moving on to Tollywood after getting popularity in the Sandalwood.

Fans Outrage

In fact, a trend on Twitter was started with the hash tag - #GetLostPrashanthNeel. People wanted him to direct Kannada movies and take the Sandalwood to the next level like the way Mani Ratnam and SS Rajamouli have done.

However, the Sandalwood director has clarified that he cannot confirm about his future as his primary focus is on KGF 2. Sending out a strong message to his critics, he said that Kannada is in his DNA.

"It is the Kannada people who have given me my name and my bread. Kannada is in my DNA. Right now I can't confirm future projects as my attention is completely on KGF Chapter 2. But I assure that every project I make will be a Kannada movie," he is quoted as saying by a daily.

The rumours of Prashanth Neel directing a Telugu film have been doing rounds for some time. However, his wish to Junior NTR came as an indication of his collaboration with the Tollywood star.

He wrote, "So....finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant... Next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999 Happy birthday brother!! Have a safe and great day See you soon...#HappyBirthdayNtr #stayhomestaysafe) (sic)."

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 post-production works are on. He is working on the re-recording work with music director Ravi Basrur.The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer is scheduled to be released on 23 October.