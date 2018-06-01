Sa Ra Govindu, president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) hopes that Indywood Talent Hunt will find the right talents for Sandalwood through its national-level short film competition, which will be held in Hyderabad from December 1-4.

Indywood Talent Hunt is an ambitious initiative promoted by $10-billion Project Indywood. Anson IJ, the COO of Project Indywood held a press meet in Bangalore on Friday to announce about the national-level short film competition. He said, "The fourth edition of Indywood Talent Hunt will be held as a part of the prestigious Indywood Film Carnival from December 1-4, 2018."

"The response to ITH 2017 was overwhelming. From more than 10,000 registrations, we shortlisted 3,000 talents from across the country for competitions. This year 27 competitions related to Cinema, Fashion, Music, Dance, Art, Film Making etc will be held. The winners will be rewarded with exciting prizes, cash award and entry to movies," he said.

Sa Ra Govindu was present at the press conference and Indywood honoured him for completing three years as the president of KFCC. Addressing the media, he pointed out job opportunities galore in the film industry. But he said that youngsters are not coming forward to tap the job potential in the technical side.

"Though film industry requires lot of talents, identifying right people is a Gordian knot and we believe Indywood Talent Hunt will be able to deliver right talents for the industry. We will ensure that the talents selected through Indywood Talent Hunt will get enough opportunities," said Sa Ra Govind.

• 10 billion US dollar Project Indywood chalks out plans to promote young Indian talents • Online registrations have been started and institutions can submit free registrations till 31st July • Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to offer full support to Indywood Talent Hunt's mission to promote young talents; The KFCC will act as a catalyst to provide opportunities in film industry. • Star Book Media joins hands with Indywood Talent Hunt 2018 as operations partner

Aishwarya Prasad, who is a renowned model and actress from Sandalwood, also hoped that Indywood Talent Hunt would create a new platform for young talents. Addressing the press, she said, "Our country is blessed with lot of talents. However, there is no suitable platforms to showcase their latent skills. Indywood Talent Hunt will be an ideal solution."

Hyderabad-headquartered Indywood Talent Hunt (ITH) is a premier national-level platform to discover creative talents in various artistic and cultural domains. It aims to provide more opportunities for youth to showcase their talents, Bangalore-based Star Book Media Pvt. Ltd, one of the leading casting, media and infotainment companies in the country, has partnered with Indywood as operations partner.

Mukesh M Nair, Media Head of Aries Group of Companies and Programming Head of Indywood TV, Koushik B S, Young Kannada Director turned Art Director and Indywood Talent Hunt last year participant, Star Book Media CEO Gollakrishna, and Kannada actress cum model Khushi Shetty were also present on the occasion.