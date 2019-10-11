Kevin Hart is recovering from a car accident that shocked the entire entertainment industry. The acclaimed star sustained major back injuries that required the medics to perform some extensive surgery. Following his accident, this is for the very first time when he has spoken out.

In a statement released through his attorney, Kevin Hart talked about the two other members who were with him at the time of the accident. Even after facing such terrible accident, Kevin Hart has proved that he is one of the most humble guys in the entertainment business as he revealed in his statement that he has nothing but love for Jared Black and hopes that he and Rebecca have a speedy recovery, via Entertainment Weekly.

Back in September, comedian-actor Kevin Hart met with a terrible car accident. As per the earlier reports, he fractured his spine from three different places. Back at that time, several of his friends from Hollywood came forward and wished him a speedy recovery. Hart's co-star and friend, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also shared an emotional message for him and later revealed that Hart is recovering fast.

That being said, another report recently revealed that Kevin Hart's car crash was caused by the sudden acceleration from the driver, Jared Black. Not only this, the reports are further claiming that no one in the car wore seat belts.

"There were fold and crease marks on the belt surfaces consistent with being folded and tucked into the seats and no indicators of occupant loading were present," via TMZ. "They were being worn improperly due to excessive slack in the belts."

Kevin Hart's attorney also talked about the actor's return to the film industry. As per the attorney, Kevin will not be fully recovered until early 2020. Even though he is resting and getting his energy back, Kevin is "doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn't expect to be fully back to work until the new year."

Meanwhile, things are looking a little gloomy for Kevin Hart. The celebrated artist is reportedly facing a $60 million lawsuit over their alleged sex tape. An actress, Montia Sabbag, filed a lawsuit against Jumanji movie star, his former friend, and a famous celebrity magazine/website.