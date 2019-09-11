Kevin Hart recently met with a terrible car accident, in which he fractured his spine at three different places. Following the accident, several of Hart's friends and colleagues from the entertainment world came forward in his support. Hart's long-time friend and co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shed some light on the comedian's health.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has shared screen space with Kevin Hart in a couple of movies like Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, recently stated that his friend is doing well after his terrifying car crash.

Johnson recently appeared as a guest on the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where he talked about Hart's health.

The Rock first joked that he connected with Kevin today, whom he refers to his son. But he later made it clear that they spoke with only the paediatrician who stated that Kevin is doing very well.

"He's bummed he couldn't be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He's one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could've been a lot worse," said Johnson. "So he's a lucky man and I'm so happy [he's OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon."

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have another sequel to Jumanji lined-up. Both the A-listers from Hollywood are going to star in Jake Kasdan's upcoming fantasy adventure movie, Jumanji: The Next Level. The movie will also feature Jack Black, Karen Gillian, Nick Jonas, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff in the lead roles.

As per the released trailer, the movie will show how Spencer (the character portrayed by Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji 2) has kept a piece of the Jumanji video game with himself. He one day repairs the gaming console but finds himself entering the world of Jumanji. After all his friends come to visit him at his home, they find what has happened to him and decide to go out and help their best friend.

Jumanji: The Next Level is scheduled to release on December 13, 2019.