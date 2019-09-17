Kevin Hart has landed up in another controversy. The celebrated comedy actor, who was recently in news for a tragic accident, has been slapped with a whopping $60 million lawsuit by a model over a 2017 sex tape.

As per the court documents received by The Blast, Montia Sabbag has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Jumanji movie actor Kevin Hart, his former friend Jonathan T Jackson and a couple of famous websites.

The lawsuit reads as:

"MS. SABBAG had no knowledge that the intimate activity depicted in the VIDEO was being recorded. To the contrary, MS. SABBAG believed that such activity was completely private, and she had a reasonable expectation of her privacy in HART'S private bedroom suite at the COSMOPOLITAN, and she reasonably believed that her privacy was safe and protected at all relevant times."

The lawsuit further added that Cosmo's defendants allegedly "violated" Ms Sabbag's rights by negligently authorizing, allowing, and permitting Jackson to access Kevin Hart's hotel room. By doing that, they reportedly breached their duty of care.

The famous model further accused Kevin Hart of reportedly having "conspired with Jackson to intentionally record Ms Sabbag naked and engaged in private sexual relations with Hart in a private bedroom at the Cosmopolitan without her knowledge or consent for the purpose of obtaining tremendous financial benefit for himself."

When the news first broke in 2017, Kevin Hart had taken to Instagram and publicly apologized for his actions. He has stated: "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be... I love you all."

According to reports, Sabbag is demanding $60 million in damages along with all the rights. Not only this, she wishes to destroy all the copies of the sex tape that are in existence.

Kevin Hart recently met with a terrible accident and is undergoing treatment. A couple of days ago, his co-star and very close friend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gave an update about his health and said he is doing well. More update on Kevin Hart's health and the latest $60 million lawsuit will be unveiled once a statement by Hart's is released.