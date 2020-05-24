Back in 2019, Kevin Hart was in news for two main reasons — his terrible car accident that almost cost him his life, and the cheating scandal that created a buzz in the entertainment industry. The famous comedian and movie star is now revealing new details about how his relationship with his wife affected after the said cheating scandal.

The Jumanji movie star appeared on The School of Greatness podcast last week and opened up about how his wife Eniko Parrish stayed by his side even after finding out that he had cheated on her.

"She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,'" Kevin recalled.

The 40-year-old Kevin Hart further remembered Parrish telling him "That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better."

Back in 2017, Kevin Hart publicly admitted to having cheated on his wife while she was pregnant with their son. While talking about the cheating scandal, Hart stated at that time that he made a bad error in judgement and even called himself "irresponsible." He stated back then that he is guilty and even referred himself to a third-person by saying "That's Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That's not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed, you lay in it."

Following the cheating scandal, Eniko held Kevin accountable and the latter stated it was not a walk in the park. While talking at the podcast, Hart further revealed that it was her wife's understanding that we don't let the outside world affect the inner circle.

Kevin Hart's upcoming projects:

Following the accident and the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Hart has some amazing projects lined-up. He will next appear in a movie, titled Fatherhood — drama movie about a man whose wife dies shortly after childbirth, leaving him to raise their daughter on his own.

In addition to this, Kevin Hart signed on to star in and produce Monopoly, Black Friday, an untitled international comedy, Extreme Job, and Scrooged.