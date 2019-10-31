Kevin Hart spoke for the very first time about his terrifying car crash, that almost took his life. In a very emotional video, we see Kevin struggling with walking and how he is getting all the support from his friends and family. In addition to this, Kevin talks about how the accident changed his perspective and has given him new gratitude for things that he previously overlooked.

Kevin Hart was in the passing seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in California. As per our earlier report, he fractured his spine in three different places and had to undergo major surgery. Earlier on Tuesday, Kevin shared a very emotional video featuring his home, his family, his caretakers, and what the accident has taught him.

Kevin shares an emotional video

"Basically what you realize is that you're not in control. No matter how much you think you are in control, you are not in control," Kevin Hart says in voiceover as the video starts. "At the end of the day, it can be all over, man." We see Kevin Hart struggling out of the bed and how nurses are actually helping him to get back on his feet.

"When God talks, you gotta listen." Hart shares. "I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down."

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart also shared a hilarious video featuring himself and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. In the Halloween spirit video, Kevin showed up at The Rock's house wearing Rock's famous turtleneck sweater, silver chain, black fanny pack, denim jeans. In the clip when Rock asks why he is wearing that costume, Kevin hilariously trolls him by saying:

"Because it's my costume! All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say, 'Make me look stupid!'"

Kevin Hart and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares a very emotional bond, something which is very rare in the entertainment industry. The duo has appeared together in several action comedies in the past. We will see Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson back together again in Jumanji: The Next Level, which is scheduled to release on December 13, 2019.