As the year 2022 comes to a close, Mollywood is riding high on success, as several hits were delivered in the past 12 months. Apart from Mohanlal, all other superstars including Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Prithviraj delivered hits this year, and some of these movies garnered nationwide acclaim after their OTT release.

However, figures released by Aries Plex, one of the biggest theaters in Kerala suggest that films from other South Indian industries have fared well at the Mollywood box office compared to Malayalam movies.

Aries Plex, which is one of the biggest multiplexes in Kerala has now released the footfalls of movies in 2022, and surprisingly, no Mollywood movies found their place in the top 04.

Please find below the list of movies that have fared well in terms of footfalls in Aries Plex, Thiruvananthapuram.

KGF - Chapter 02: 67,580 tickets (Rs. 1.21 crore collection)

Vikram: 46,048 tickets (Rs. 91 lakh collection)

Ponniyin Selvan: 39,013 tickets (Rs. 70.6 lakh collection)

RRR: 37,523 tickets (Rs. 66.93 lakh collection)

Jaya Jaya Jaya He: 35,333 tickets (Rs. 64.43 lakh collection)

Kantara: 33,484 tickets (Rs. 59.64 lakh collection)

Bheeshma Parvam: 29,449 tickets (Rs. 55.84 lakh collection)

Thallumala: 24,292 tickets (Rs. 44.51 lakh collection)

Hridayam: 22,356 tickets (Rs. 42.39 lakh collection)

Jana Gana Mana: 20,929 tickets (Rs. 40.65 lakh collection)

Apart from the above-mentioned films, other Malayalam movies that did well at the box-office in 2022 were Suresh Gopi's Pappan which collected more than Rs.35 crores worldwide and Kunchakko Boban's courtroom drama Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Kannada movie Charlie 777 also performed well at the Kerala box-office in 2022.