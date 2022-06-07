With the release around the corner, Rakshit Shetty's Charlie 777 has got a major boost in the form of positive reviews. From the special premiere shows, the movie has garnered unanimous positive reviews.

Ramya Praises Charlie 777

Notably, actress-turned-politician Ramya has given a thumbs-up for the movie. On Twitter, the Golden Girl of Sandalwood said, "@divyaspandana #Charlie777 is an emotional film that teaches us humans so caught up in our grand position in the chain of being the importance of love & the joie de vivre we need to embrace. Thank you @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 for this warm-hearted tearjerker. [sic]"

Here's What Ramya Said

She also spoke to media about the multilingual film. She said, "It's a sweet emotional film. I enjoyed watching the film. Post Covid, family audience are not coming to theatres like before. I think Charlie 777 is the right movie for them to come to cinema halls. It also has a beautiful message. Elders, kids and all can enjoy the flick.

I am proud of the fact that it is made in Kannada. Nobody tries to bring such stories on screen. Rakshit and Kiran Raj have taken an effort to tell such a story. Hence, you all should watch the movie in theatres."

Marriage Rumours

Interestingly, there were rumours of Ramya marrying Rakshit Shetty of late. The latter had clarified that it was a baseless rumour. "I have not met her till now," the actor-director said. However, he admitted that she was his crush. "Like many of her fans, I too had a crush on her during my college days," he claimed, accusing the media of creating "non-sense."

"Right from Ulidavaru Kandante, she has appreciated my work which is sweet of her," Shetty claimed.

The actor-filmmaker revealed that he had approached her for Ulidavaru Kandante, but she had rejected her as she had not understood the story. When asked whether he would like to work with her, Rakshit said that he has no plans to work with her in any of his upcoming movies.

777 Charlie is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K. It stars Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. It is produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios. The film follows the journey of Charlie, a Labrador Retriever stray dog who meets Dharma (Rakshit Shetty).

The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release in cinemas on 10 June 2022.