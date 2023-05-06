You guys made it hot in here Close
The much-awaited 'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma was released worldwide today (May 5) in cinema halls. Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has been in the spotlight ever since the teaser of the film dropped. The film unearths the plight and events behind women who go missing in the Indian southern state of Kerala who is brainwashed, converted, radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

the kerela story reveiw

The plot

The four girls Shalini - a Hindu, Gitanjali - a Hindu, Nimah - a Christian, and Asifa - a Muslim become roommates at a college hostel. Out of the four girls, one of the girls, Shalini (Adah Sharma), has converted to Islam and becomes Fatima. Shalini comes into the eye of ISIS when she goes to a college to study nursing in a district in Kerala where she meets Gitanjali (Siddhi Idnani), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Asifa (Sonia Balani). And then with the help of strong drugs, ISIS members brainwash and radicalize Shalini and Geetanjali.

Amid all the controversy, multiple petitions, and protests, the movie which has finally managed to hit the theatres has received mixed responses from movie-goers.

This is how netizens reviewed the film

Few netizens took to social media and lauded the raw, real traumatic plight of the women in Kerela, while others opined that it's a propaganda-based film.

A user said, "The film "The Kerla Story" is not propaganda. It's based on real story. Many newspapers, reports, courts have accepted this."

Another said, "#TheKeralaStoryReview Released Today, Pls Do Give a Watch & uncover the truth that had hid for decades."

The third one said, "The film is not only a story of Kerala, It's a dark Truth of our Society ! Must watch movie."

While some were not impressed with the film

A movie-goer wrote, "The journey of 30000 to 3 Waw!! What a propaganda movies. I'm thoughts why #censerboard Allow this type movie... strictly. Take action against all hateful movies . This movie is dangerous for all world warning."

The controversy

The film sparked controversy when the description of the film's trailer was altered from being the 'story of 32,000 women' to that of three women just recently.

PM Modi reacts to the film

Speaking at Bellary, PM Modi said, "The movie 'The Kerala Story' is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in society, especially in a state like Kerala which is a beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements. It only knows to ban things and completely ignore development. The party even has a problem with me chanting 'Jai Bajarang Bali' "

He also lauded the film and told that it tried to expose the new form of terrorism in society. "Terrorism has taken a new form now. Apart from using weapons and bombs, they are working towards making society hollow from the inside out. 'The Kerala Story' movie has exposed this new face of terrorism. The Congress has kneeled down before the terror outfits when in power. We have suffered because of the violence for very long and Congress never protected this country from terrorism. Can the Congress protect Karnataka?" he questioned while delivering his speech.

