The wait is over as Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan has announced the Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2018. Amid tight competition in the best actor category, jury members finally decided to give the award to Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir.

Jayasurya won the award for his stellar performances in 'Captain' and 'Njan Marykutty', while Soubin was given the honour for his realistic portrayal of a football team manager in 'Sudani from Nigeria'.

Nimisha Sajayan bagged the best actress award for her role in the movie 'Oru Kuprasidha Payyan'. Joju who was there in the final race to win the best actor award finally ended up in winning the best character actor award for his portrayal of an ex-cop in the movie 'Joseph'.

Acclaimed filmmaker Shyamaprasad won the best director award for the movie 'Oru Njayarazhcha'. KU Mohanan won the best cinematographer award for capturing the beauty of a forest elegantly in the movie 'Carbon'.

Vijay Yesudas was named the best singer for rendering his vocals in the song 'Poomuthole' (Joseph). For the song, 'Neermaathala Poovinullil' from Ami, Shreya Ghoshal bagged the best singer award in the female category.

Interestingly, the most hyped movie of 2018, Mohanlal's Odiyan, failed to live up to the expectations. The film won only one award in the dubbing category, and it was bagged by Shammi Thilakan for rendering his voice to Prakash Raj.

After winning the honour, Jayasurya revealed that he is pretty happy about the honour, as 'Captain' was a movie which was based on the legendary footballer VP Sathyan. Soubin Shahir told Asianet that the award was pretty unexpected. The actor also added that he is dedicating this honour to his father.