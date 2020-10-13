The Kerala State Film Awards 2019 has been announced. AK Balan, the cultural minister of the state announced the winners in an online press conference at 12.30 PM. Breaking all the expectations, a movie named Vasanthi directed by Rahman brothers. Lijo Jose Pallissery who directed the acclaimed movie Jallikettu was named the best director.

Suraj Venjarammoodu and Kani Kusruthi stole the show

Suraj Venjarammoodu and Kani Kusruthi were named the best actors in the male and female categories respectively. Suraj got the award for his spectacular performance in the movies 'Android Kunjappan Version 5.25' and 'Vikrithi'. In the movie Android Kunjappan, Suraj played the role of an old man in his seventies, and in Vikrithi, he immortalized the role of a middle-aged family man who became the victim of social media fake news.

On the other hand, Kani Kusruthi who is an established theater actress received the best actor (female category) award for her performance in the movie Biriyani.

Fahadh Faasil named best supporting actor

For his performance in the movie 'Kumbalangi Nights', Fahadh Faasil received the award for the best supporting actor. In the movie, Fahadh played the role of an eccentric family man who symbolized patriarchy that prevails in society.

Vineeth who gave the voice to Vivek Oberoi and Arjun in the movies Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham respectively was named the best dubbing artist in the male category. In the female category, Shruthi Rajendran won the award of the best dubbing artist for lending her voice for the movie Kamala.

For his dream debut, Ratheesh Pothuval was named the best debutant director. Nivin Pauly received a special jury mention for his performance in the movie Moothoon. In the female category, Anna Ben received a special jury mention for her acting in the movie Helen.

The jury panel headed by Ratheesh Ambattu finalized the winners after seeing 119 films, amid the coronavirus pandemic. AK Balan revealed that some of the juries saw movies while they were in quarantine, after testing positive for coronavirus.