In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man hacked to death his parents at Thrissur in Kerala on Sunday morning.

Police sources told IANS that the incident occurred at 9 a.m.

Kuttan (60) and Chandrika (55) were cleaning their courtyard when their son, Aneesh, hacked them with a sickle. Police said that Kuttan was attacked first and then Chandrika was also hacked several times.

Aneesh called the local police station, but later fled on a two-wheeler. Police said that they were in search of the culprit.

The neighbours told IANS that the man had regular fights.

The deceased couple has a daughter, who is married and living at her husband's place. Aneesh was staying with his parents.

(With inputs from IANS)