Kerala has been reeling under the wrath of the monsoon in 2020. The rains are not the only issue that the state is coping with at the moment, there's also the recent Kozhikode crash still fresh in the minds of the nation.

Top 5 developments in the state over the rains:

Flood-like situations have been reported in Kerala and many other states such as Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Here are the latest developments in Kerala over the rains.

#1 Idukki landslide: death toll climbs to 49

After the devastating landslide in Idukki's Rajamalai tea estate, after 6 more bodies were recovered, the death toll has reached 49. The National Disaster Response Force have been combatting bad weather, slush and rocky terrain to recover the bodies of victims. Many more, up to 30 are reported to be still trapped underneath the rubble.

#2 6 State Forest Department workers killed in Idukki landslide

Among the deaths in the area of the disaster, 6 were those of Forest Department's staff members in Kerala. The 6 temporary staff members in Kerala Forest Department have unfortunately lost their lives, while 4 bodies of Mayilswami (45), Manikandan (22), Achuthan (52) and Raja (35) have been recovered two more are yet to be found.

#3 Orange alert issued by IMD in parts of Kerala

On Monday, it was predicted rainfall in the state would begin to fall in this week. The IMD has issued an orange alert in numerous districts of Kerala —Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.

#4 Mulleperiyar dam water level crosses 136 feet

It was reported on Monday that the water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam in Idukki has now crossed 136.35 ft as of 8 am. The capacity of the dam is 142 ft. Anticipating flooding, 1,500 people who live downstream will be shifted out of vulnerability, authorities said.

#5 PM meets with flood-hit states

On Monday, the Prime Minister virtually held a meeting with the flood-hit states in the country. Particularly, six stated were part of the meeting i.e. Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The PM even pitched for a permanent flood forecasting system in states for better preparation.