As monsoon continues in India, states are gearing up for a hard month ahead. Kerala's Wayanad and Kozhikode districts have now been put under red alert for floods by the Indian Meteorological Department.

The death toll due to the monsoon has also risen in the state to 31. The peak of the monsoon the weather department has predicted will be seen between August 5th and 8th.

Kerala flood alert

Many parts of Kerala have been seeing torrential rains in the recent past which has left many low-lying areas inundated. Rivers are also overflowing in some parts of the state. Kozhikode and Wayanad are expected to receive over 20 cm of rain by the Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, a red alert has been issued. Other districts are expected to receive between 6cm and 20 cm, where an orange alert has been issued.

Those living in hilly areas in the state are being shifted to relief camps. In the last few years Kerala has faced merciless monsoons year on year.

In Kozhikode 31 death have been reported during the heavy rains. On Wednesday, 3 deaths occurred. These three deaths were due to drowning, landslides and tree fall. While the CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said authorities have been alerted, the toll has been rising steadily since June 1st.

Since Monday Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Eranakulam, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasargod have all been on high alert. Other parts of Southern India including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also under watch for rains, floods and landslides.