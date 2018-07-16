Live
Heavy rains lashed Kerala on Sunday, July 15, bringing several cities down to its knees. Many low-lying areas in Kochi were inundated, which resulted in traffic snarls and inconvenience to pedestrians. Such was the situation that authorities are said to have opened up relief camps in areas where many houses were submerged.
Live Updates
2018-07-1611:26 (IST)
Schools declare holiday
Due to the heavy downpour, schools in eight districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur -- have declared a holiday on Monday, July 16.
In addition, Kerala University has postponed its examinations scheduled for Monday, July 16 to July 21.