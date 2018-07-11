With monsoon now covering the entire country, several places across India have been witnessing heavy rainfall that has left cities water-logged. Heavy rainfall, along with a high tide, brought Mumbai to its knees and residents have complained of water-logging and traffic snarls for the last three days.
Such is the situation that on Monday, July 9, a woman was crushed under a speeding bus after the bike she was on hit a pothole.
On impact, she was thrown off the two-wheeler and came under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot.
Live Updates
What Met says
"What we are experiencing now is the active phase of the southwest monsoon which is predicted to continue for a few days," Indian Express quoted Met Department director Santhosh as saying.
Warning to fishermen
Fishermen in Kerala have been warned against venturing out into the sea due to the rough weather.
Districts of Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur will receive more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Sea conditions are predicted to be rough to very rough over southwest, central and north Arabian sea.
IMD warns Kerala of heavy rains
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned Kerala of heavy rains until July 17. The state has already been receiving good rains, which have reportedly even caused landslides in Wayanad, which is a hill station.
Vythiri in Wayanad and Piravom in Ernakulam received 17 cm and 15 cm of rainfall on Tuesday and the Met department also has a severe warning for Wednesday, July 11.
Rains in Mumbai
In the 10 days of July, Mumbai has received 864.5 mm of rainfall, which is much more than the usual amount that the city receives.
While the intensity of the rainfall is said to have decreased, it is likely to increase around July 14 due to a low-pressure area forming over south Gujarat.
Now we expect #rains over #Mumbai to reduce. Heavy rain may reappear around July 14th. We will keep updating. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFloods #BMC @SkymetWeather— Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) July 11, 2018