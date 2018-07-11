Live

With monsoon now covering the entire country, several places across India have been witnessing heavy rainfall that has left cities water-logged. Heavy rainfall, along with a high tide, brought Mumbai to its knees and residents have complained of water-logging and traffic snarls for the last three days.

Such is the situation that on Monday, July 9, a woman was crushed under a speeding bus after the bike she was on hit a pothole.

On impact, she was thrown off the two-wheeler and came under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot.

Live Updates