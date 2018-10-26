Kerala police have released images of men suspected to be behind the recent violent Sabarimala protests. The images have been taken directly from videos captured at Pamba, Pathanamthitta, and surrounding regions. CCTV visuals were used to create this collage of 210 men.

DCP of Pathanamthitta, T Narayanan, said that the images have been distributed to all 14 districts of the state, notes the report. Details of arrests based on the images, if any, are still not clear.

The Sabarimala case, he said, involves all districts in Kerala because people came from all over the state to protest the SC ruling where the apex court ordered the gates of the temple be opened to all those who wish to pray. "We took images of the suspects from CCTV footages and have sent them to all district police chiefs. Now the identification process of the suspects is happening," he said.

Over 1,400 people involved in the protests and the violence that ensued have so far been arrested, notes the report.

On Monday, the Sabarimala temple was closed again. Last week, about 13 women attempted to enter it and they were all turned away. Some of the women devotees even faced violence and threats from the angry mob.

Women reporters covering the happenings also faced the ire of mobs of protesters and devotees outside the temple shrine near Pamba.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan called these attacks and protests deliberate and pre-planned, notes the report. He said that there were political motivations behind the move and that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was responsible for the atmosphere of tension. He added that the RSS was attempting to make the police seem communal as well.

Sabarimala opens on 4 November, for the Mandala season and the protests and attempts by women are expected to start up once again.