Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has now been granted bail by the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court in Kerala on Friday. The decision came after his bail plea was rejected in July and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

The court's grant of bail comes with a condition that he issue a fresh bail bond. The court also took into cognisance that the accused had not submitted his COVID-19 negative test report.

The former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal who is being tried against a rape charge has now been issued bail on Friday by the Additional Sessions court in Kerala. Earlier the court had rejected his bail plea on the account that he had failed to show up to all 14 hearings in person.

Moreover, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him, which has now been recalled by the court. The judge G Gopakumar granted bail on new conditions. Mulakkal will have to remain in Kerala till August 13th, the date of his hearing and must participate in the trial of his case.

This move followed the Supreme Court dismissing the Bishop's plea asking to be discharged from the case without a trial. Franco Mulakkal had tested positive for Coronavirus and was under quarantine. The Additional Sessions court took into cognisance that he hadn't submitted his negative report.

Franco Mulakkal has repeatedly denied charges against him. In 2019, the SIT had submitted a charge sheet in the case. The Bishop has been accused of raping a 44-year-old nun several times between 2014 and 2016.