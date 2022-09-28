Just hours after the Central Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), K Surendran, the president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala alleged that a state minister has close ties with Rehab Foundation, a banned affiliate of PFI.

While speaking to reporters today morning, Surendran claimed that Ahammad Devarkovil, the Kerala minister of Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archive in the second Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry has close affiliation with Rehab Foundation, a PFI affiliate which the Central Government banned on September 28.

A member of the Indian National League, Devarkovil has been serving as the MLA of Kozhikode South constituency since May 2021.

K Surendran also urged Pinarayi Vijayan to expel Devarkovil from the ministry.

"Rehab Foundation is banned in India, and in its top spot, a leader who supports the Kerala government is sitting. INL has a minister. If the government has any commitment to the public, INL should be expelled from the ministry. BJP hereby urges the state government to expel Ahamad Devarkovil from the ministry," said Surendran.

Meanwhile, Kerala has been put under high alert after the ban of PFI in the nation. It should be noted that PFI has strong roots in Kerala, and the government has asked all the district police chiefs to stay vigilant.

The Kerala police is also gearing up to seal all PFI offices, and freeze all bank accounts related to the radical outfit.

Apart from the Popular Front of India and Rehab Foundation, the central government has also banned Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, and Junior Front, Empower India Foundation.