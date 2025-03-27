Kerala Mar Thoma priest passes away days after hasty 'demise' message leaves clergy red-faced

Reverend Father James George, the Vicar of the Kumbanad Shalom Mar Thoma Church near Thiruvalla passed away on Thursday.

The Sabha Secretary of the Thiruvalla-headquartered Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Kerala, Reverend Abey T. Mammen officially communicated the news in a statement.

"The Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved family members on the sad demise of Rev. James George, who passed away on Thursday, 27 March 2025, at 12.15 AM. The mortal remains will be brought to Kumbanad Fellowship hospital mortuary today at 2 AM," read the official declaration.

Earlier, an error attributed to a communication gap left the Mar Thoma Syrian Church embarrassed as Mammen on Tuesday evening issued a condolence message announcing the death of senior priest George.

He was admitted to a private hospital near here after he fell sick on Monday.

On Tuesday, soon after the condolence message announcing the passing away of Reverend George came, things went into fast gear with the social media group of the Church and its laity also passing on the message as part of its normal practice.

However, close to midnight came another message from Mammen expressing regret over the wrong message regarding Reverend George.

In a statement issued by Mammen, it said, "We acknowledge the deep concern and emotional response from our faithful community regarding the condition of our beloved clergy, Rev James George. Earlier, based on the available information communicated to us and the critical nature of the situation following the withdrawal of ventilator support, an announcement regarding the passing of Rev. James George was made.

"We have since been informed by the attending medical team that while James George remains in a critical state and continues to be under close final observation, he has not yet been officially declared deceased."

"We recognise the gravity and sensitivity of this situation and deeply regret any confusion or distress caused. We request the continued prayers of all faithful members during this deeply trying time and will keep everyone updated as we receive further medical updates.

"Even now he is in a sinking stage and oxygen support is provided. Let us remain united in prayer and hope, trusting in God's presence and peace through this difficult journey," wrote Mammen.

A section of the Church was up in arms on the miscommunication by Mammen and wanted action, but now all eyes are on the Church and it is likely to come out with a protocol over demise announcements in the future.

(With inputs from IANS)